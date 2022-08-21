Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.50% of Charter Communications worth $2,285,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,829,000 after acquiring an additional 217,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Charter Communications stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.46. The stock had a trading volume of 837,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,581. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.47.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

