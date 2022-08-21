Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 344,880 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,108,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.43. 2,704,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

