Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 380,120 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,329,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 380,120 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.51% of Walt Disney worth $1,279,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.1 %

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

DIS traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.14. 8,702,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,521,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.