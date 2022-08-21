Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 66,236 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,509,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,236 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.55% of Travelers Companies worth $1,554,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $172.64. 1,022,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

