Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Increased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 148.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,169 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:MA opened at $354.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Articles
