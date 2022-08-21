Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMX. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.