MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001381 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.18 million and $43,010.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,579.98 or 0.99984644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00049450 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00218042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00137054 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00237009 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00053095 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005489 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

