MAX Exchange Token Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $10,127.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,243.09 or 0.99940892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048667 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00216382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00135157 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00235265 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00053327 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005414 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.