McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Lessened by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,005,000 after acquiring an additional 71,468 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $257,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MKC traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $91.78. 1,031,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.