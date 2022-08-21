McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $92,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 264,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 94,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,554. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

