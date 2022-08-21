Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,497. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.