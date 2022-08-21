MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.57

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2022

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and traded as low as $13.00. MEG Energy shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 80,525 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

About MEG Energy

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.