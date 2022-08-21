MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.57

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and traded as low as $13.00. MEG Energy shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 80,525 shares.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

