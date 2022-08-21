Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. 8,828,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

