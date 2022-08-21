Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,406 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $49,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

Shares of META opened at $167.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

