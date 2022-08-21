Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META opened at $167.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

