Metal Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00005771 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $82.68 million and $9.08 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,514.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00169094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003785 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00128016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.