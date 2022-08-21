M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Plans Dividend of $0.03

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
M&F Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:MFBP opened at $14.12 on Friday. M&F Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.
About M&F Bancorp
