M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Plans Dividend of $0.03

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

M&F Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:MFBP opened at $14.12 on Friday. M&F Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

