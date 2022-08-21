MiamiCoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, MiamiCoin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $13,552.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiamiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00771727 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About MiamiCoin
MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,604,250,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MiamiCoin Coin Trading
