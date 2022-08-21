Microtuber (MCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Microtuber has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $30,885.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Microtuber has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.96 or 0.07562750 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00156671 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Microtuber Coin Profile

Microtuber is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Buying and Selling Microtuber

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Microtuber should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Microtuber using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

