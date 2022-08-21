Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $159.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 34.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.