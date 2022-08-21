Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after acquiring an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $369.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

