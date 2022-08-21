Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 411 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after acquiring an additional 376,655 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

