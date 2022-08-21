Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Align Technology by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after purchasing an additional 325,112 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $197,154,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $269.82 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.34.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

