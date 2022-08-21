Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Takes $202,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 47,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,946.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

PFS opened at $24.92 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

