Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

