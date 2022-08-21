Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.39.
About Milestone Scientific
Further Reading
