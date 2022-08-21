Mina (MINA) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Mina has a market capitalization of $463.47 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00774873 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 642,939,750 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.