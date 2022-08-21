Mina (MINA) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Mina has a market capitalization of $463.47 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003380 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00774873 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Mina
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 642,939,750 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
