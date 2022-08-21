MinePlex (PLEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.31 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $96.31 million and $2.59 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC on exchanges.
MinePlex Profile
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,647,759 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog.
