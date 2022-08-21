Mint Club 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $512,141.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $512,141.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00033067 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.