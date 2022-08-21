Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

MCW stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,706. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several brokerages have commented on MCW. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

