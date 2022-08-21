Mixin (XIN) Price Tops $187.72 on Exchanges

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for about $187.72 or 0.00875972 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $112.46 million and $10,295.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,323.47 or 0.99581705 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.