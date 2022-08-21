Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,545,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $235,545,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 591,056 shares of company stock valued at $93,769,324. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

