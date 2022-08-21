Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Boosted by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for approximately 2.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,688,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,828. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,482,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $330,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,213.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,482,937.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,056 shares of company stock valued at $93,769,324. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

