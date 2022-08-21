Modex Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Modex has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Modex has a market cap of $10.85 million and $1.23 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Modex Coin Profile

Modex (MODEX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

