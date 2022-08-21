Moeda Loyalty Points Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

