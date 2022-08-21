Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

MHK stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $114.96 and a twelve month high of $207.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

