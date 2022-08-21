MonaCoin Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $33.57 million and approximately $48,969.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.91 or 0.07557402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00155855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00256893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00722312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00550694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

