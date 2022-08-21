Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.