Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 2.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 1.30% of Moody’s worth $812,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Shares of MCO opened at $310.89 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

