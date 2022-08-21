Moonpot Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $12,116.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonpot has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moonpot Coin Profile

Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,124,990 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

