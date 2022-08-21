Morgan Stanley Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $51.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.89.
Global-e Online Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.67. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 48.2% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 17.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
