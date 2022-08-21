Morgan Stanley Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $295.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

AMP stock opened at $284.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.