NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $61.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.