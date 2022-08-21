Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65.

Nasdaq’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,078,617. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

