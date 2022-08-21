National Bank Financial Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CROMF. Desjardins cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.15.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

