National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.66.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

