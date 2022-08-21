NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 24.4% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00019728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $310.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00106774 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00251326 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00031987 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008595 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Coin Profile
NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,238,812 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
