Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRDY. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,379,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 57,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $169,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,889,345 shares in the company, valued at $11,512,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,379,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,967.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,056,465 shares of company stock worth $3,157,821 and sold 70,850 shares worth $212,401. 31.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Nerdy Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRDY opened at $2.72 on Friday. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

