Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) PT Raised to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $432.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 300,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $843,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,379,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,967.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,056,465 shares of company stock worth $3,157,821 and sold 70,850 shares worth $212,401. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

