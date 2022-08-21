Nervos Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.33 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $138.47 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,215.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.42 or 0.07472808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00153919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00255210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.93 or 0.00711421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00542751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001090 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

