NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.90 million.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. 329,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

